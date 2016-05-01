FireFly Fiber Broadband Celebrates 5,000 Customers; Donates $5,000 To Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Firefly Fiber BroadbandSM, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC), reached the milestone of connecting 5,000 customers to the internet on October 30. As part of the celebration, Firefly issued a check for $5,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help provide 20,000 meals to neighbors in needs this holiday season. Firefly President and CEO, Gary Wood, explains, “Firefly cares about the communities it serves. Connecting families to the internet so they can continue with education, work and business is important. We also recognize that families are struggling to keep food on the table during the pandemic and we hope that this donation to the food bank will help our neighbors during their time of need.”

According to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB), one dollar provides four meals for those in need. The donation of $5,000 will supply about 20,000 meals to the local community. Firefly designated BRAFB as the recipient because they provide meals for many of the communities that are located in Firefly’s current service area across parts of 14 counties. Firefly will prioritize making internet service available to CVEC members and is also making plans to address the lack of broadband in the rural areas throughout central Virginia through the CARES funds and other grants programs.

Firefly uses laser light transmitted through glass fiber optic cable to deliver high speed internet and phone services, meaning that there are no slowdowns due to weather or how many users are online at one time. In addition, the upload and download speeds are symmetrical and Firefly does not impose data caps or require a contract for residential service. Rural Central Virginians will, for the first time ever, have access to gigabit speed internet for under $80 a month. More information about Firefly’s offerings can be found at www.fireflyva.com.