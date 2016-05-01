Appomattox Residents Express Frustration Over State Health Orders

A number of Appomattox residents are gaining momentum in fighting the govenor’s orders. A small group of people showed up at klast week’s Appmattox County Board of SUpervisors meeting, to show support in adoptiong a resolution, which they called a “no shutdown” resolution. The group says it wants the county to “arrest and detain any state agent or official who attempts to enforce Governor Ralph Northam’s latest unconstitutional decree.” The group calling itselves Virginia Constitutional COnservatives is pushing fo rhte resolution. Supervisor John Hinkle said he would be in favor of the intent of the resolution, but the wording would have to be changed.