A home south of Farmville has been destroyed in a fire. The flames broke out Wednesday at the home in Green Bay. Meherrin VOlunteer Fire and Rescue Chief Trey Pyle said that crews raced to the home at 5997 Nutbush Road just before 8pm and found the fire already burning out of control. Several people who were inside the home reportedly escaped safely. Victoria Fire also helped battle the flames, but the home is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is not known.