Farville Area Chamber Of Commerce Receives Virginia Tourism Corp. Recovery Marketing Leverage Grant

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce has received $2500 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Recovery Marketing Leverage Program (RMLP), designed

to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors by leveraging limited local marketing dollars through a local match of the state grants funds.

More than $1.9 million in matching grant funds were awarded to 161 local tourism initiatives through this program. This funding cycle, local partners will provide more than $5.6 million in-kind value to match the VTC grants. The grants will ultimately impact 483 statewide tourism entities.

Your Farmville Area Chamber will use the VTC Recovery Marketing Leverage grant funds to promote chamber members’ businesses as well as businesses within the

Farmville downtown district with paid ads on social media.