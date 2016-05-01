Charlotte County Gets CodeRED Alert System

Charlotte County is now woerking with a firm called CodeRED to provide emergency alerts to the public. CodeRED is described as a high-speed, mass notification system. The system can either call you, text you, send an email, or even post on the county’s social media platforms regarding emergencies that go into effect. Say, if there was a kidnapping, and alert could be sent to include a description of the victim or suspect. The system is also widely used for weather warnings. To sign up, go to Charlotte County’s main website.