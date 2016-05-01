6 FFA Members Tapped for National Honors

The National FFA Organization conferred the 2020 American FFA Degree to 4,136 recipients during the 93rd National FFA Convention and Expo. Only FFA members who have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to FFA and made significant accomplishments in their supervised agricultural experiences are eligible for the American FFA Degree. Typically, less than 0.5% of FFA members earn this award. In 2020, 6 Appomattox FFA members claimed the prestigious title.

Jacob Dinterman, son of Jonathan and Patricia Dinterman of Appomattox, was a 2019 graduate of Appomattox County High School. Dinterman’s notable accomplishments in the FFA and his Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE) include serving as the 2019-2020 State FFA Association Vice President, earning the 2019 Appomattox FFA Award of Excellence, and being crowned the 2018 Virginia FFA Beef Production proficiency award winner. Dinterman is currently a student at Virginia Tech studying Agricultural Sciences.

Kristen Eubank, daughter of Arthur and Cynthia Eubank of Appomattox, was a 2018 graduate of Appomattox County High School. Eubank’s notable accomplishments in the FFA and her SAE program include serving as the 2017-2018 Appomattox FFA President, being crowned the 2018 Virginia FFA Goat Production Proficiency Award winner, and being awarded the 2018 Outstanding Chapter Officer and DEKALB Agricultural Accomplishment awards. Eubank is currently a student at Central Virginia Community College and plans to pursue a career in the veterinary field.

Jacob Inge, son of Richard and Kathy Inge of Appomattox, was a 2019 graduate of Appomattox County High School. Inge’s notable accomplishments in the FFA and his SAE program include winning the 2020 Virginia FFA Small Animal Care Proficiency Award, earning the 2019 Outstanding ACHS Agricultural Power Systems Pathway award, and earning a silver rating in the National FFA Agricultural Mechanics and Technology Career Development Event in 2018. Inge is currently working full time for Jamerson Heating and Air of Appomattox as a field technician.

Jacob Johnson, son of Chris and Tracy Johnson of Concord, was a 2019 graduate of Appomattox County High School. Johnson’s notable accomplishments in the FFA and his SAE program include being recognized as a National finalist in the Outdoor Recreation FFA Proficiency award in 2019. He is an active member of the 5-Bottoms Hunt club and a regular volunteer with the Tim Tebow Night to Shine event and the Upward Bound Basketball program. Johnson is currently employed full time by Justice Tire Distributors in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Jared Morgan, son of Harvey and Shelley Morgan of Concord, was a 2019 graduate of Appomattox County High School. Morgan’s notable accomplishments in the FFA and his SAE program include being recognized as the 2019 Virginia FFA Agricultural Mechanics, Design and Fabrication Proficiency Award winner, the 2019 DEKALB Agricultural Accomplishment Award Winner, and earning a silver rating in the National FFA Agricultural Mechanics and Technology Career Development Event in 2018. Morgan is currently employed full time as a mechanic at Kubota of Lynchburg.

Taylor Prince, daughter of Richard and Angela Prince of Concord, was a 2019 graduate of Appomattox County High School. Prince’s notable accomplishments in the FFA and her SAE program include winning the 2020 CVLS Champion Senior Sheep Showmanship award, being recognized as the 2019 Southeast Area FFA Star Farmer, and serving as a Virginia State 4-H Horse Ambassador. Prince is currently a full-time student at Southside Community College in the Agribusiness program.

The American FFA Degree program is proudly supported by Case IH, Elanco and Syngenta. The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.