Senior Alert – Tommy L. Bradley

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF THE UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA POLICE DEPARTMENT ON NOVEMBER 17, 2020 AT 0330 HOURS.

THE UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR TOMMY LEE BRADLEY, RACE: WHITE, SEX: MALE, AGE 71 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 5’11”, WEIGHT 220 lbs., WITH BLUE EYES AND GREY HAIR. HE WAS LAST SEEN ON NOVEMBER 16, 2020, AT 1430 HOURS LEAVING THE UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA HOSPITAL, 1215 LEE STREET, CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A NEON GREEN T-SHIRT, BLUE JEANS, GRAY/WHITE SNEAKERS AND A BLACK HOODIE WITH “S & P LOGGING” DISPLAYED ON IT. HE LEFT THE HOSPTIAL IN AN UKNOWN DIRECTION ON FOOT.

THE MISSING SENIOR SUFFERS FROM A COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT AND THE DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO HIS HEALTH AND SAFETY AS DETERMINED BY THE INVESTIGATING AGENCY.

PLEASE CONTACT THE UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH ANY INFORMATION REGARDING HIS WHEREABOUTS AT (434) 924-7166 OR YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT http://www.vasenioralert.com