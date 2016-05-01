ALDRICH JOINS COACHES VS. CANCER “MEMBER FOR A DAY” GOLF AUCTION TO RAISE MONEY FOR CANCER SUPPORT

Longwood fans will have the opportunity to hit the links with men’s basketball coach Griff Aldrich and at the same time support the fight against cancer in the 2020 Coaches Vs. Cancer “Member For A Day” auction.



Aldrich, entering his third season as the Lancers’ head coach, is taking part of the Coaches Vs. Cancer Member For A Day golf auction, which allows fans to bid on a round of golf with Aldrich at The Manor Golf Club in Farmville. The auction will open this Wednesday, Nov. 18, and runs through Friday, Nov. 27 at the Coaches Vs. Cancer Member For A Day homepage. Aldrich’s bidding section is located under the Big South Conference tab.



Organized through the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), the auction will send all proceeds to fund critical lifesaving programs related to cancer support and research.



Aldrich is participating in the Member For A Day campaign alongside a number of high-profile names in college basketball and professional sports, including ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas, FOX Sports analyst Bill Raftery, CBS Sports analyst Clark Kellogg, PGA TOUR golfer Pat Perez, Major League Baseball Hall-of-Famer Ken Griffey, Jr., and National Champion college football coach Bob Stoops.



The Member For A Day campaign is the latest push in a 25-year fight against cancer by the Coaches Vs. Cancer project, which has raised more than $130 million for the American Cancer Society since 1993.

