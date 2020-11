New open space could be in the future of Main Street in Drakes Branch. The town is applying for FEMA funding to demolish as many as nine buildings that are becoming an eyesore. The town applied for the 785-thousand dollars grant through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for damages related to Tropical Storm Michael. The town is not disclosing exactly which buildings it wants to demolish, saying that would be made public if and when the town qualifies for the grant.