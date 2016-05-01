UPDATE: ROUTE 15 OPEN AT APPOMATTOX RIVER IN BUCKINGHAM COUNTY

LYNCHBURG– Route 15 at the Appomattox River at the Buckingham County/Prince Edward County line now open following flooding. The detour has been removed.

VDOT inspectors quickly inspected the structure and determined it could be removed to traffic.

The Route 45 closure in the Town of Farmville is expected to reopen later this morning.

A number of roads remain closed across the Lynchburg District of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). Conditions may change rapidly and motorists may visit 511Virginia.org for up-to-date information on road closures, advisories and delays before traveling.