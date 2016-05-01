Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce to host Leadership Farmville in 2021

The Farmville Area Chamber of prepares to host Leadership Farmville in 2021. Leadership Farmville, sponsored by the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce, has been in existence for nearly two decades to help develop the next generation of local leaders who understand the issues impacting our community and are committed to helping bring about change using their professional and civic involvement.

What makes our community so special are the people who live, work, and serve here. Farmville and Prince Edward County have thoughtful citizens who are making a positive impact through their civic organizations, churches, elected and appointed offices, and various professional and volunteer roles. Many of our community leaders consider our community’s Leadership Farmville program as an opportunity that helped to nurture their community involvement. We have had great success in this effort.

This year’s Leadership Farmville program will run January -May 2021 with five sessions devoted to subjects that affect community growth and quality of life, including governmental operations, leadership, education, economic development, and community service.

“We are so excited to be able to offer Leadership Farmville 2021. This program was created to encourage the growth of an expanding pool of people who will be leaders in their workplace and community. Leadership Farmville aims to help participants develop their own leadership potential, unite community residents, and explain the relationship our community has with the region, state and federal government. We are looking forward to a fantastic new class.” Anne Tyler Paulek, Executive Director, FACC.

Past participants have emphasized the program has helped them learn to make a difference, given them resources and opportunities to be actively involved in the community, and offered them knowledge about Farmville government, services, and activities.

Participants will be divided into groups, and each group develops a project to improve our community. Many of these projects are implemented and have far-reaching effects. For example, the Summer Film Series at Crute Stage was born from a Leadership Farmville project.

We invite you to consider participating in this year’s Leadership Farmville program. It will provide you with a great opportunity for personal growth, learned and experienced potential influence, the ability to meet other individuals committed to our communities success, and to find ways to make an impact with your time, energy, and talents. Contact the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce at director@farmvilleareachamber.org or call 434-392-3939.

Applications for the 2021 Leadership Farmville class are open now with an application deadline of December 15th 2020. Our opening session will take place at the Robert Russa Moton Museum on January 21, 2021 and Graduation will be held at Hampden-Sydney College on May 13, 2021. The Chamber will host five virtual sessions in between- (2/11, 2/25, 3/18, 4/8, 4/22. 5/13).

Tuition for Leadership Farmville is $150.