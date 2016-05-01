ROUTE 15 CLOSED AT APPOMATTOX RIVER IN BUCKINGHAM COUNTY

Route 15 at the Appomattox River at the Buckingham County/Prince Edward County line is closed due to flooding. The detour for through traffic is Route 60 to Route 24, onto Route 460 and back to Route 15. In addition, Route 636 is also closed to all traffic for flooding from Sheppards to Route 45.

Once water recedes, VDOT inspectors will make every effort to quickly investigate any possible damage and determine when the infrastructure may be reopened.

The Town of Farmville has closed Route 45 in the town and the detour referenced above applies.

As conditions may change rapidly, motorists should visit 511Virginia.org for up-to-date information on road closures, advisories and delays before traveling.