Farmville Jaycees Christmas Parade Canceled

The Farmville Jaycees have announced the cancellation of this year’s Christmas Parade. The organization expressed great regret over the decision, as this year would have been the 70th annual parade. However, the Jaycees organization said the health and safety of the community is most important. the cancellation comes as the pandemic already forced the cancellation of the Halloween Parade and trick or treating in Farmville. The towns current oridinance requires gatherings of no more than 50 people.