Fan Cutouts, Pet Sponsorships & More Await Longwood Hoops Fans

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic preventing fan attendance at Longwood basketball games through the rest of the 2020 calendar year, the Lancer faithful can still provide a unique home-court advantage in Willett Hall during the 2020-21 season.

The university will reassess its no-fan policy in January based on guidance from the Virginia Department of Health and the NCAA, but until then Lancer fans can continue to back the men’s and women’s basketball teams through four special season-long campaigns sponsored by Shentel. Those packages include the “Not-Quite Season Ticket Packages,” “Bench Buddies on The Farm” and “Elwood’s Fur-ends,” all of which will allow Lancer fans an in-person presence in Willett Hall while they follow the games live on ESPN+ or WVHL 92.9 Kickin’ Country FM in Farmville.

With price points ranging from $25 to $100, the packages offer a variety of options for fans to show their support for Longwood basketball from afar, get a head start on purchasing their 2021-22 Longwood basketball season tickets, receive special-edition Longwood gear, and support worthy causes that benefit local schools and pet adoption agencies.

The “Not-Quite Season Ticket Packages” provide two options for Lancer fans to show their support remotely for Longwood basketball, both of which include a custom fan cutout that will be displayed in the bleachers of Willett Hall, a special-edition Adidas “HorsePower” shirt, and a custom Longwood athletics face mask.

For $100, fans will receive those three items, an autographed photo of their cutout with men’s basketball head coach Griff Aldrich and Rebecca Tillett, a social media “Fan of the Day” recognition, and a $50 credit toward the purchase of season tickets for the 2021-22 Longwood basketball season.

The Not-Quite Season Ticket Packages also features a $50 option that includes the cutout, “HorsePower” t-shirt and custom Longwood mask.

Instead of the custom fan cutouts featured in the Not-Quite Season Ticket Packages, fans can also fill the stands in Willett Hall with an Eddie or LuLu stuffed bear through the “Bench Buddies on the Farm” package. For $75, fans can choose either a white Eddie Bear or a pink LuLu Bear that will have its own premium seat in front of Longwood’s home court. That package also includes an Adidas “HorsePower” t-shirt, a custom Longwood athletics face mask, and either a $25 credit toward a 2021-22 Longwood basketball season ticket package or a $25 donation to the Lynchburg Humane Society & Southside SPCA. Fans can also choose to donate their stuffed bear to Prince Edward County Public Schools after the conclusion of the season.

Animal lovers can also show their support for Longwood basketball and help rescue animals find a new home through the “Elwood’s Fur-ends” campaign highlighting the Lynchburg Humane Society and Southside SPCA. For $25, fans can sponsor an adoptable pet, choose a cutout of a kitten, cat, puppy or dog cutout to be displayed in Willett Hall, and have a portion of the purchase price donated to those animal adoption agencies.

Said Julie Barger, Director of Development for the Lynchburg Humane Society, “We are so excited for this partnership and think it’s a really great way to highlight the almost 800 pets in our care that are looking for loving homes. We look forward to cheering along with our adoptable pets!”

Mark Fink of the Southside SPCA added, “Southside SPCA is very excited to partner with Longwood Athletics to promote the adoption of homeless dogs and cats. We know that Longwood basketball fans will enjoy seeing our dogs and cats in the stands this season, and we are thankful for fan sponsorships of these deserving animals looking for a forever home.?”

All four of those packages will be available online beginning this Friday, Nov. 13, at www.LongwoodTickets.com.