Victim Still Reco9vering After Arvonia Stabbing

New informaiton on a stabbing that took place last weekend in Buckingham County. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to reports of gunshots being fired during a fight at Dunkum’s Trailer Court in Arvonia on November 1st. When the deputies arrived, they didn’t find much, but did find out that the fight did happen and that someone had been taken to an area hospital in a private car. A few minutes later, staff at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville called saying they were treating a man who had been stabbed as a result of a fight. Sure enough, that was one of the people involved in the fight back at the trailer court. At this point, we know of no arrests in the case.