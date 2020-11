On the crime beat, Farmville Police are investigating the report of gunshots being fired in the 200 block of Parkview Drive on Wednesday, November 4th. Once officers arrived, they determined that multiple shots had been fired by at least three different guns. One shot went througha window of a builsing and struck an interior wall. Witnesses described several people fleeing the area on foot. A reward is being offered for informatio nleading to an arrest. You can call 392-3332 with information.