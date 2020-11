Fortunately, no injuries were reported after a Saturday fire at a home in Farmville. Fire crews raced to the 1300 block of Lakeside Road Saturday morning. Along with Farnmville, three other departments responded to help. Hampden Sydney Volunteer Fire and Rescue said on their Facebook page that Darlington Heights and Meherrin Firefighters were also at the scene. Flames were rportedly coming from the roof of the home and it took over an hour to fight. The cause of the fire is not known.