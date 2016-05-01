Farmville Town Council Appoints New Clerk Of Council

The Farmville Town Council has appointed Steven B. Wood as the Clerk of Council. During the work session meeting on Wednesday, November 4 th , Town Council unanimously approved an employment agreement with Mr. Wood. Mayor David Whitus said, “Town Council is pleased that Mr. Wood has agreed to serve as the Clerk

of Council. His local government experience, ability to communicate effectively and strong technical skills as well as his commitment to professional development make him an excellent fit for the role. Town Council is confident in his ability to support Council and the Farmville community.”