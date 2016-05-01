FARMVILLE POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED, REWARD OFFERED

At approximately 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Farmville Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 Block of Parkview Drive. Once on scene, officers determined that multiple shots had been fired by at least three different firearms. One shot penetrated an exterior window of a building, striking an interior wall. Witnesses described several individuals fleeing the area on foot, two wearing black hoodies and one wearing grey. No injuries were reported, and this incident remains under investigation.

A reward of up to $5,000.00 is available from the Town of Farmville and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) for information leading to an arrest in this incident. This reward also remains available for any information leading to an arrest in a series of shootings that have occurred in the Town of Farmville since December 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Moss at 392-3332 or use one of our anonymous Tip411 applications. Tip411 is available as a free download from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, simply search “Farmville PD Tip411”. It is also available on our website at www.farmvilleva.com. You can also text a tip to 847411, but you must begin your message with the key word “FarmvillePD”.