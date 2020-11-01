Appomattox FFA Competes at State Fair Crops Judging

Several students from Appomattox Middle and Appomattox High School FFA chapters competed in the State Fair FFA/4-H Crops Judging Contest at the State Fair of Virginia. The event was held virtually. High School team members were Jackson Cates, Bruce Jones, and Tyler Martin. Clay Moore represented the Middle School Chapter. During the contest, they were required to identify over 100 crop and weed plants and seeds. In addition, they were required to evaluate 7 different samples of crop seeds for quality. Each of the students performed well in the event. Moore was the 2nd high individual in the junior contest. The high school crops judging team placed 4th overall in the state junior level event.

Tyler Moore, Bruce Jones and Jackson Cates, placed 4th in the 2020 State Fair Junior Crops Judging Contest