Man Arrested For Spraying Substance On Longwood University Students

On the crime beat now, a man is charged with misdemeanor assault after police say he sprayed an unknown substance on students who were campaigning for President Donald Trump. The incident on October 27th. Longwood University Vice President of Communications Matt McWilliams said Cedric Hensley was not a student at the university and was banned from the campus. The unknown substance was sprayed on the members of the Longwood College Republicans, who were stumping for Trump on at Brock Commons on the campus.