Charlottesville/Albemarle County Named “Top Adventure Town”

The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau (CACVB) is thrilled to announce that the Charlottesville & Albemarle County destination was recently named the 2020 Top Adventure Town for a mid-sized town in the 11th annual contest held by popular regional outdoors publication Blue Ridge Outdoors. The announcement was made on Friday afternoon by Blue Ridge Outdoors. The Top Adventure Town contest encourages readers to vote online for their favorite top adventure town across four different categories: favorite tiny town (population less than 3,000), small town (population 3,001 – 16,000), mid-sized town (population 16,001 – 75,000) and large town (population 75,001+). This year’s contest began with 100 adventure hubs located across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. More than 26,000 votes were cast over the course of several weeks and this is the first year that the Charlottesville area has received the top honor.