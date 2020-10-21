Vintage Antique Shack Ribbon Cutting

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce was pleased to host a ribbon cutting at Vintage Antique Shack on Main Street in Farmville. We are thrilled to have Holly Johnson and multiple local artists call Farmville their home.

Names L-R:

David Whitus

Scott Davis

Luke Johnson

Holly Johnson

Andy Ellington

David Johnson

Audrey Sullivan

Daniel Jordan

Linda Cheyne

Sinclair Brydon

Joni Beachly

Navona Hart

Terri Atkins Wilson

Alyce Loeser

Gracie Loeser

Janet Loeser

Cynthia Favret

Anne Tyler Paulek

