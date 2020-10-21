Vintage Antique Shack Ribbon Cutting

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce was pleased to host a ribbon cutting at Vintage Antique Shack on Main Street in Farmville. We are thrilled to have Holly Johnson and multiple local artists call Farmville their home. 

Names L-R:
David Whitus
Scott Davis
Luke Johnson
Holly Johnson
Andy Ellington
David Johnson
Audrey Sullivan
Daniel Jordan
Linda Cheyne
Sinclair Brydon
Joni Beachly
Navona Hart
Terri Atkins Wilson
Alyce Loeser
Gracie Loeser
Janet Loeser
Cynthia Favret
Anne Tyler Paulek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *