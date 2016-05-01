Charlotte County Offers Small Business Grants

The Charlotte County Board of SUpervisors has approved allocating 150-thousand dollars for small businesses suffering during the pandemic. A new grant program will be funded through the CARES Act money that Charlotte County received from the federal government/. The Business Recovery Grant Program will offer grants to businessess whose operations were either closed or restricted dueing the economic shutdopwn. Funding is supposed to be designated for things like rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of doing business.