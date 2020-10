A spoecial meeting has been called for the Prince Edward County Superviros. The purpose for the meeting, according to the public notice, will be for the board to be briefed on the application process for the renewal of the water withdrawal permit for Sandy River Reservoir and to convene in a closed session for discussion and consideration of prospective candidates for the possition of county attorney. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, November 5th at 5:30 p.m. at the Courthouse.