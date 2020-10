According to Sheriff L. A. Epps, the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020. Several shots were fired into an occupied dwelling in the 2100 block of Oliver Road in Prospect, VA. There were no injuries reported.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, please contact Investigator Sarah Meeks at the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office. The phone number to call is 434-392-8101.