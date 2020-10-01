PEC Supervisors Choose Douglas P. Stanley As New Administrator

Prince Edward COunty has a new county administrator. On Thursday, the board of supervisors appointed Douglas P. Stanley as the next leader, effective November 16th. A statement from the town says Stanley brings with him more than 25 years of local government experience, including 20 years as County Administrator in Warren, Virginia. The vote to appoint Stanley was unanimous. During his time as County Administrator in Warren, Stanley worked with the Board of Supervisors to maintain one of the lowest real estate rates in the region, while addressing capital needs deficiencies. He worked with the County’s Financial Advisor to improve the County’s credit rating from unrated to a strong investment grade. During his tenure over $1.25 billion in new investment and over 2,500 jobs were added to the local economy.