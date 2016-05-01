No Live Audience? Longwood Theatre students say “No problem!”

The arts have taken a huge punch to the gut during the pandemic which hurts us all. Just as we need food for physical health, we need the arts for our mental health. That’s one of the reasons the Longwood Theatre department was determined to figure out a way to perform for the community. Since we couldn’t have an audience in our theatre, we are bringing our theatre to the community….to the world in fact.

The faculty found a play specifically designed to be performed online, then auditions were held through Zoom and the students went to work. The wardrobe crew had to design costumes and do virtual fittings; the lighting and sound crews had to find out each acting students location and design proper audio equipment and lighting for their space; set and painting crews had to come up with background images that fit the story; all done without close contact to bring the theatre to life in your living room. It was a fun but daunting task with an end result I am sure you will enjoy!

The play is “She Kills Monsters; Virtual Realms” by Qui Nguyen. It tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and ’90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

Viewing the performance is easy, and may be viewed anywhere in the world. All you need is access to the internet and a code. Codes are available now from the Longwood Box Office by calling 434-395-2474, weekdays between the hours of 1:30pm and 5pm. Then watch the performance any time from November 11th through November 15th in the comfort of your own home; you can even watch in your pajamas, we won’t tell anyone. Find all the information about the show and the Longwood Theatre department in general by visiting our blog page at blogs.longwood.edu/theatre and feel free to contact the box office with any questions.