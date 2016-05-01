Two COVID-19 Deaths In Charlotte County

On the coronavirus front locally, Charlotte County has had its first two deaths due to the virus. The Virginia Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed that two people diued as a result of COVID-19, following a community-wide outbreak that has been ongoing for about the last two weeks. Piedmont Health District Directyor Dr. Robert Nash said that cases continue to see a significant uptrend. As of Wednesday, there were 18 new cases in just the past seven days. There have been 60 new cases identified since October 5th. VDH says it has linked that spread to a 4-day church revival event that was held at Emmanuel Baptist Church at 401 Southern Drive in Keysville in late September. The church canceled this weekend’s gospel concert.