Farmville Police Raising Cancer Awareness

For the past two years the Farmville Police Department has participated in ‘No Shave November”, to raise money for cancer awareness and research. According to the

website, no-shave.org, “No-Shave November is a month-long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness.” During this time, Officers have raised donations totaling $1240.00 for research and awareness. For the month of November, Chief Andy Ellington has once again suspended policies on facial hair. Any Officer wishing to participate will donate $50 and be allowed to wear a beard for the entire month of November.

Citizens are encouraged to sponsor our police officers by making a donation. You can do so by making out a check payable to the Town Treasurer with “No Shave November” in the memo line. Drop your donation off at the Town Treasurers Office, or mail to P. O. Box 24 Farmville Va., 23901. All proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society.