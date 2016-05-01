RAISING AWARENESS FOR CANCER

For the past two years the Farmville Police Department has participated in ‘No Shave November”, to raise money for cancer awareness and research. According to the website, no-shave.org, “No-Shave November is a month-long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness.” During this time, Officers have raised donations totaling $1240.00 for research and awareness.

For the month of November, Chief Andy Ellington has once again suspended the portion of General Order # 303 concerning facial hair. Any Officer wishing to participate will donate $50 and be allowed to wear a beard for the entire month of November. Any Officer who would rather continue shaving but still like to support the cause can donate $50 for cancer research. Officer Tim Holtz is once again heading up this campaign. The idea to participate came from Officer Holtz, who was inspired to coordinate this project because of friends and family who have battled cancer. Chief Ellington quoted, “Just this past month the Farmville Police Department mourned the loss of retired Captain L. Wade Stimpson Sr., who lost his battle with cancer. This year’s efforts and donations will be made in honor of Captain Stimpson. Cancer is something that has affected all of us in some way at some point in our lives, this year it hit close to home.”

Citizens are encouraged to sponsor our police officers by making a donation. You can do so by making out a check payable to the Town Treasurer with “No Shave November” in the memo line. Drop your donation off at the Town Treasurers Office, or mail to P. O. Box 24 Farmville Va., 23901. All proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society.