An armed robbery at the Wyliesburg Dollar General Store. Charlotte County authorities say someone held up the store at 10 Hebron Church Road on Friday at about 10:30 at night. Two people walked into the store wearing masks and gloves, while one of the men appeared to be armed with a gun. The other man had a knife, according to the clerk, who did hand over some cash. Nobody was injured, but a reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.