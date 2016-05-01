PSR To Begin Classes Focused On Type 2 Diabetics

A new program for Type 2 diabetics in the region. The Balanced Living With Diabetes program is a place where you can get support to eat healthier, be more active, and take control of your medical condition. Classes are taught virtually, so you can attend from the safety and comfort of your own home. The program is geared toward type 2 diabetics who are 60 years or older and want to control their blood sugar and prevent complications. Classes will begin November 10th. You can call Nikke at Piedmont Senior Resources at 434-767-5588 for more information.