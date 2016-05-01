Kenbridge Man Gets 53 Years For Murder

A Lunenburg COunty man received a 53 year prison term for the brual beating death of another man. 49 year-old Terrance Alonzo King, of Kenbridge, had been convicted of murder for the death of Earl Ray Cox and wounding anothe rwoman for the May, 2019 crimes. Authorities said Cox died of blunt force trauma to the head. At the time, our archived reports showed police saying King beat Cox over the head with a decorative wooden spoon and a metal shovel. The prosecutor had recommended a life sentence for King, considering his lengthy criminal record.