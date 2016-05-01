Buckingham Noise Ordinance Revisions Rejected

The Buckingham County Board of SUpervisors has decided NOT to enact a new local orinance on noise pollution. The decision was unanimous against revising the noise ordiance, which had become controversial over the last several weeks. Seveal members of the public spoke to the supervisors before the vote on Tuesday. They were mostly against the new rules because of their dog kennel operations. The rules also would have changes the times that a property owner could lawfully discharge a gun to two hours of firing time every six hours. Two members of the committee that came up with the revised ordinance said they were disappointed that the supervisors basically threw out their entire suggestion after complaints had been made over the past year.