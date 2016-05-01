MOTHER NATURE DELAYS GAME TWO OF BLUE-WHITE WORLD SERIES

After a thrilling opening game for the Blue & White World Series, game two has been postponed to Saturday, Oct. 17 due to inclement weather.



The change means that Saturday afternoon now features a doubleheader to close out the series between the two teams with the first pitch of game two set for 1 p.m. The doubleheader will feature back-to-back seven-inning games with a 30-minute break between contests, with both games being streamed on ESPN+.



The White Team holds a 1-0 series lead after winning the first game 2-1 on a walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth by redshirt-sophomore Andrew Gorham .



Blue Team left-hander Zane Eggleston will take the mound opposite White Team righty Trey Tiffany in game two, with the game three pitching matchup to be determined.

