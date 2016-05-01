After a thrilling opening game for the Blue & White World Series, game two has been postponed to Saturday, Oct. 17 due to inclement weather.
The change means that Saturday afternoon now features a doubleheader to close out the series between the two teams with the first pitch of game two set for 1 p.m. The doubleheader will feature back-to-back seven-inning games with a 30-minute break between contests, with both games being streamed on ESPN+.
The White Team holds a 1-0 series lead after winning the first game 2-1 on a walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth by redshirt-sophomore Andrew Gorham.
Blue Team left-hander Zane Eggleston will take the mound opposite White Team righty Trey Tiffany in game two, with the game three pitching matchup to be determined.
MOTHER NATURE DELAYS GAME TWO OF BLUE-WHITE WORLD SERIES
