Interfaith Collective & Prince Edward County Partner To Distribute Resources

The Interfaith Collective, an organization led by community members of different faiths and denominations, is helping Prince Edward County to distribute cloth masks and hand sanitizer to underserved and historically disadvantaged communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. The community project, “Safe Hands,” is bringing community members together to deliver resources directly to those in need. The Interfaith Collective is calling upon all faith communities within Prince Edward County (must have a physical building within County lines) to partner in “Safe Hands” as a mission project. You can find out more by emailing Trey Pyle, the deputy emergency management coordinator, at tpyle@co.prince-edward.va.us.