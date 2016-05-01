Free Flu Shots Available At Centra Southside on 10/24

Centra Southside Medical Center, Prince Edward County, and the Virginia Department of Health will be offering free flu shots in Farmville on October 24, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. No insurance is necessary. The flu shots will be administered in a drive-through clinic, located at the rear of Centra Southside Medical Center, 935 South Main Street, Farmville. You must be 18 years or older. The 400 flu shots will be on a first come, first serve basis. The event will take place rain or shine. Please remember to wear a face mask if you go. Masks will be provided if you don’t have one.