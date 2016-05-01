PEC School Board Votes To Delay The Re-Opening Of In-Person School And Revisit The Topic At November 4th School Board Meeting

The Prince Edward County School Board has voted to delay the re-opening of in-person school and revisit the topic at the November 4, 2020 school board meeting. This decision was made based on the latest health information from the Piedmont Health District. Prince Edward will continue with remote learning and will provide the same support to students and families as we have since school began. There will be no changes to meal services. Technical support will remain available to students and families which can be accessed through our website.

Due to the timing of the next school board meeting, the next possible return date would be the week of November 16th. Division staff will continue to review and develop new options for a return plan for students. Consideration for a safe return will include healthcare data and trends for our area.