Farmville’s Red Front Trading Co. Store To Close For Good

Despite opening for the first time in months, it was a bittersweet re-opening for the Red Front Trading COmpany in Farmville Monday. The reopening was held in order to begin liquidation of assets, as the store will eventually close for good. Store owner Bobby Carter told the Farmville Herald that he is not entirely sure when the last day will be, as it depends on how fast the liquidation process goes. Carter, who is now 84 years old, said the coronavirus pandemic was the last straw in a series of factors that led to the decision to close, but his age and health were not among them. Carter first wentr into business in Farnmville in 1969 with his Fashion Post store that also sold clothing.