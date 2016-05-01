In keeping with the CDC’s recommendations, please note that the Town of Dillwyn and the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce are canceling the Annual Trick or Treat Activity held on Main Street. Check the link on the Town’s Facebook page for more information.
Town of Dillwyn Halloween Event
