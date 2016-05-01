Centra Southside Donates $8K To PEC Meals On Wheels

Meals on Wheels in Prince Edward County has been given a new lifeline, now that Centra Southside has given an 8-thousand dollar grant to the program. The money comes out of Centra’s annual grants and sponsorships program that provides about 175-thousand dollars to organizations in Prince Edward County each year. In a statement, Centra says that its grant program was suspended earlier this year because of the coronavirus, but they decided to re-invigorate the program now that the virus has subsided a bit. Centra’s next grant cycle will open in mid-January next year.