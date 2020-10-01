FireFly Broadband Partners With Fluvanna County To Expand Rural Broadband With CARES Act Funding

For Immediate Release

Date: October 1, 2020

Contact: Melissa Gay, 434-263-7638 (mgay@mycvec.com)

Firefly Fiber BroadbandSM Partners with Fluvanna County to

Expand Rural Broadband with CARES Act Funding

(Arrington, VA) – Firefly Fiber BroadbandSM, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC), is partnering with Fluvanna County to make use of the funds that are available for non-CVEC areas in the county as a one-time opportunity to quickly expand broadband availability in response to COVID issues. The CARES Act funds have a requirement that the projects be completed within calendar year 2020.

Firefly developed a plan to include construction of over 7 miles of fiber optic cable and make service available to 150 accounts. Gary Wood, CEO for Firefly and CVEC commented, “Firefly is excited to announce our partnership with Fluvanna County to help expand broadband in this area of the county. This project will connect homes and businesses plus allow for additional free Wi-Fi hotspots to help school children and remote workers in an underserved area of the county. The project will fit into our schedule without diverting attention from the system-wide CVEC fiber build, which is speeding up to get as many people access to broadband as fast as possible.”

Firefly will construct and operate a fiber-to-the-home internet access beginning at Carysbrook Road and then extending south along James Madison Highway (U.S. Route 15). The project area includes homes and businesses along James Madison Highway south to an area at or near 4985 James Madison Highway as its southern border. From the James Madison Highway and River Road (State Route 6) intersection at Dixie the project area will also continue east along River Road and Gravel Hill Road at or near the address of 1476 East River Road. The project area includes construction along Gravel Hill Road. In addition to the fiber build, Firefly and Fluvanna County are partnering to offer free Wi-Fi hotspots at the Carysbrook Elementary School and the Fluvanna Community Center. By spring, a third Wi-Fi hotspot will be added at the Carysbrook Complex youth sports fields. Eric Dahl, Fluvanna County Administrator commented, “The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that for the education, safety, health, welfare, convenience, or prosperity of our residents, having access to broadband is a needed utility. The Board of Supervisors will continue to advocate for broadband access for every home and business in Fluvanna County.”

Updates on the project, including details of the expansion and a map of the project area, can be found on the Firefly website at www.fireflyva.com.

Headquartered in Palmyra, VA, Firefly Fiber BroadbandSM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative. Firefly offers lightning fast internet via fiber to the premise that is reliable and priced fairly with no hidden equipment costs or price increases. Firefly has no contracts, no data caps or slowdowns and offers symmetrical upload and download speeds. Firefly Light offers 100 mbps for $49.99; Firefly Flash offers 1 gbps for $79.99; and Firefly Voice is $35.99 with a $5.00 discount when bundled with the internet. For more information, visit www.fireflyva.com.