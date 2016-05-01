PECPS Honoring Food Service Heroes

Prince Edward County Public Schools’ food service department has served over 90-thousand pre-packaged, take-out style meals to the children of Prince Edward County since the pandemic began. Statistics show that just over 68 percent of families in Prince Edward County Schools are identified as low-income. The department, led by Food Service Director Bruce Davis, has developed a new online meal ordering system. The new system has provien to decrease food waste so that the team doesn’t pack more bags than needed, and so families can choose which pick up location works best for them.