CuCPS To Begin In-Person Classes 10/19 Under Hybrid Plan

Cumberland County school students will retuirn to in-perspon classes on October 19th under a hybrid plan. CuCPS said Tuesday that it will transition to the new plan after sending out a letter to families on Monday. The letter explained there had been a decline in COVID-19 cases recently, allowing for students to return to some in -person learning. AT the beginning, students will attend classes on alternating weeks. Families will continue to have the option to remain fully remote if they so choose.