PEC Supervisors To Choose New Administrator Soon

The Prince Edward County Board of SUpervisors is expected to choose the new county admnistrator sometime next week. The plan approved last week had been for the board to interview a second group of four finalists for the job, then narrow down their semi-finalist pool to 13 candidates. Board Chairman Jerry Townsend said one of the four candidates in last week’s group actually took himself out of the running, so they only interviewed three. The board extended their search in August, but Townsend confirmed they will not extend the process any further this time. The board is expected to convene a week from today at 5pm in closed session to make their choice. Current County Administrator Wade Bartlett’s contract is due to expire tomorrow.