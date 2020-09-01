Farmville Chamber Board of Directors Announce New Executive Director

Chamber & Community Members,



It is my pleasure to announce on behalf of the Board of Directors that Anne-Tyler Paulek has been chosen to serve in the Executive Director position for the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce. We announced her appointment as the Interim Director at our June Virtual Luncheon and since that time, it has been the Board’s goal to take a step back and reevaluate the long-term path forward for both the position and the organization.



In asking Anne Tyler to step forward in this interim role we knew as a Board that we were asking an individual with deep knowledge of the organization and our community to take the reins of the organization during unprecedented times. During this period of leadership under Anne Tyler your Chamber has stepped forward to provide programmatic support to our business community as we navigate Covid-19 and has increased collaboration with other institutes in our community providing economic and business support. We also celebrated our new affiliation with the Farmville Downtown Partnership and ensured that the organization remains on strong financial footing and that membership remains strong. In addition, we are constantly seeking innovative ways to support our members.



As the Board of Directors reflected on this period and evaluated the path forward, it became clear that Anne-Tyler’s leadership and vision for the Chamber’s future is exactly what we need as we move forward. At the September 23rd meeting, the Board of Directors made the decision to appoint Anne-Tyler Paulek as the permanent Executive Director. She begins in that role today and we congratulate her on accepting this opportunity. We look forward to what the future holds for the Chamber. I know the Chamber Board of Directors looks forward to supporting her in this new role. I hope you will join me in congratulating her, as well. We will continue to persevere through these challenging times for businesses, nonprofits, and the community and your Chamber will continue to be here for you in any way that we can.



Sincerely,



Cam Patterson, Board Chair

Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce

