Dennis Davis Appointed To Buckingham Board of Supervisors

A new member for the Buckingham County Board of Supervisors, but he’s no stranger. Dennis Davis was appointed to serve the remainder of the late Bobby Jones’ term. Jones recently passed away earlier this year. Back in August, the supervisors discussed the possibility of appointing Davgis, considering Jones himself had said he would like Davis to fill out his term should he be unable to. Davis is from New Canton and worked for Central Virginia Maintenance for more than 30 years before it closed earlier this year. He is now employed by ITS Maintenance, but is also a member of the Arvonia Fire Department. He served as vice president there for more than 25 years, but has now stepped down from the position in order to take the board of supervisors seat.