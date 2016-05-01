PECPS Hires Remote Learning Specialist

The Prince Edward County Public School System has hired a remote learning specialist to help students and staff deal with this mostly new way of learning and teaching. Amy McClure comes to the district after earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Longwood University. She has taught advanced mathematics at the Governor’s School of Southside Virginia and has also served as an adjunct faculty member at Southside Virginia Community College. McClure will argely focus her efforts on getting students and staff up to date with the Google Classroom and Canvas platforms.