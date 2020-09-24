ICE Reverses Plans To Transfer More Detainees To Farmville

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is now withdrawing its move to use an immigrant detention facility in Caroline County to quarantine detainees before transferring them to the Farmville facility. The Farmville center saw a massive coronavirus outbreak earlier this summer, and the withdrawn motion comes after two dozen people at the Caroline County center have now also tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier this month, ICE requested it be allowed to test and quarantine new arrivals and transfers to Farmville at the Caroline County facility in Bowling Green, Virginia, before their final transfer. But a judge ordered last month that no new transfers be made to Farmville after the COVID-19 outbreak that included one death over the summer.